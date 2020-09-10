East Baton Rouge Parish schools will release more details about its in-person reopening plans Friday after Gov. John Bel Edwards officially issues his proclamation that Louisiana is moving to Phase 3 coronavirus restrictions.
"Once we have reviewed the latest guidelines, additional school reopening information will be made available," said Taylor Gast, a spokeswoman for the parish school system, the second largest traditional school district in the state.
Edwards said Thursday he plans to allow the state to move into a third phase of reopening Louisiana's economy amid the pandemic, but has yet to lay out exactly how it would work.
East Baton Rouge schools, which have been operating 100% virtual since Aug. 10, plans to bring back elementary school children Monday for twice-a-week in-person instruction.
The school system has said previously it would release by Sept. 28 its plans for middle- and high school students. Phase 3 will make it easier for a faster reopening in the upper grades because it will allow school buses to increase their capacity from 50% to 75%.
Students in Baton Rouge public schools have been learning strictly virtually since March 13, the day Gov. John Bel Edwards abruptly ordered all schools in Louisiana closed to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Students don’t have to return to school if they don’t want to. The school system is asking parents to complete a virtual “opt-in” form if they want their children to keep learning from home. If families want to return in person, but at a later day, they need to talk to their school to coordinate that transition.