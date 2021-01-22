Gov. John Bel Edwards is scheduled to share the latest news on coronavirus in Louisiana on Friday morning.

It has been more than a month since the start of the vaccine rollout in Louisiana. Nearly 41,000 people in Louisiana are now fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, case count and coronavirus-related deaths continue to grow.

There are now 332,973 confirmed cases across the state and 7,928 confirmed deaths.

Follow the 11 a.m. press conference live below. Can't see the module? Click here.

