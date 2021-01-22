Gov. John Bel Edwards is scheduled to share the latest news on coronavirus in Louisiana on Friday morning.

It has been more than a month since the start of the vaccine rollout in Louisiana. Nearly 41,000 people in Louisiana are now fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, case count and coronavirus-related deaths continue to grow.

There are now 332,973 confirmed cases across the state and 7,928 confirmed deaths.

