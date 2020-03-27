The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office has reported a seventh coronavirus death in the parish, a man in his 40s with underlying medical conditions.
Coroner Dr. Beau Clark said the man was 43 years old. He was hospitalized Tuesday at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and died Thursday evening.
Lab testing confirmed he died from COVID-19, Clark said.
As of noon Thursday, more than 2,300 confirmed cases have been reported across Louisiana with 83 deaths. There are at least 105 confirmed cases in East Baton Rouge Parish. Those numbers will be updated at noon Friday.
Six of the deaths reported in East Baton Rouge are parish residents, and the seventh is a man from Mississippi, who was transferred to a hospital in Baton Rouge for treatment. Louisiana law dictates that out of state residents are counted in the parish where their death occurs, while state residents are counted in their parish of residency.