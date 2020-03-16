A Baton Rouge retirement home went on lockdown Monday and restricted residents from leaving the campus for the next 30 days because of the serious dangers the new coronavirus poses for older people.

More than 400 residents of St. James Place on Lee Drive were notified by management that the changes went into effect at noon Monday as the virus causing the repository disease COVID-19 continues to spread in Louisiana.

In an email obtained by The Advocate, St. James Place President and CEO Tom Farrell wrote that residents are only allowed to leave for dental and medical appointments, and visitors will be turned away.

Farrell, who didn't immediately return messages Monday afternoon, wrote to residents saying the campus would also be limited to their respective buildings aside from communal dining areas and outdoor areas. Family members and friends will be stopped from entering the 52-acre campus but can drop off non-perishable goods for their loved ones.

Security guards at the campus' entrances stopped cars on Monday afternoon and took people's temperatures before they could proceed. Signs nearby read that only residents, contractors and staff could enter.

No cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Baton Rouge as of Monday morning, but it is unclear how many people in the parish have been tested. City leaders announced earlier in the day that Baton Rouge General has begun drive-thru testing only if a doctor refers patients.

The heightened guard to protect older residents follows concerns that older adults and those with underlying health problems are vulnerable to potentially fatal complications from the coronavirus, such as pneumonia.

Thousands of nursing homes in Louisiana in recent days moved to heavily restrict and screen visitors. They've urged family members to contact their loved ones through video chat, text message or by other means.

Louisiana nursing homes restricting visitors amid coronavirus worries Louisiana nursing homes and assisted-living facilities will screen visitors and heavily restrict non-essential entry because of the serious ri…

Worries have increased about the safety of older residents following deadly outbreaks in Seattle area nursing homes that have accounted for the majority of the state of Washington's deaths from the virus.

In New Orleans, officials have reported a cluster of cases at Lambeth House, an upscale retirement home after at least nine people tested positive for the illness last week.

State leaders announced Monday that an 84-year-old resident at the New Orleans home died.

St. James Place operates a similar facility, offering apartment units, as well as a memory care and physical rehabilitation area.