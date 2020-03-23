A second LSU student, who has not been on campus since March 13 and is recovering well, has tested positive for the coronavirus, the LSU Emergency Operations Center reports.

The student, who is enrolled in the Paul M. Hebert Law Center, does not live on campus and currently is in self-isolation.

The test results were confirmed by the LSU Health Center.

"This individual reports that they are recovering well and are now asymptomatic, which we are elated to hear," the emergency operations center said in a statement.

Those who are known to have been in close contact with this law student are being notified, as well as the larger Law Center community, the center said, adding that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not define being in the same classroom or office space with someone who tests positive as “close contact."

LSU has been escalating its cleaning procedures across campus, including the Law Center, the statement says.

"Our thoughts and well wishes are with this student, and we all stand together during these trying times," the LSU Emergency Operations Center said.

"Please continue to follow federal and state guidelines about social distancing, hand washing, and avoiding groups of more than 10 people," it said.

"We will all get through this together," the Health Center said.