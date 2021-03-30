Louisiana will loosen coronavirus restrictions on Wednesday, which will remove capacity limits for some businesses.
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the move Tuesday, one day before the expiration of his current order and one day after vaccine eligibility opened to all adults.
The mask mandate will stay in place, Edwards said.
New Orleans officials said Tuesday that current capacity limits will remain in place for the city.
Here's a full rundown of what the new order allows and prohibits:
- Some businesses will no longer have capacity limits:
- Salons and beauty shops
- Gyms and fitness centers
- Malls and casinos
- Businesses that host large gatherings will still have 50% capacity limits with a maximum of 500 people indoors.
- Outdoor events will have a 50% capacity limit.
- Indoor and outdoor sporting events will be limited to 50% capacity.
- There is no longer a statewide limitation on when bars and restaurants can serve alcohol. Local ordinances can remain in place.
- People under 21 still cannot enter a bar.
- Bars can only serve people at socially distanced seats.