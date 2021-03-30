Louisiana will loosen coronavirus restrictions on Wednesday, which will remove capacity limits for some businesses.

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the move Tuesday, one day before the expiration of his current order and one day after vaccine eligibility opened to all adults.

The mask mandate will stay in place, Edwards said.

New Orleans officials said Tuesday that current capacity limits will remain in place for the city.

Click here to read a PDF of the full order.

Here's a full rundown of what the new order allows and prohibits: