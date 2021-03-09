Louisiana is expanding its eligibility requirements for the coronavirus vaccine to include people 16 and up with certain health conditions.
Eligibility was previously expanded to included K-12 teachers, pregnant women, and persons 55-64 with specified health conditions.
There have been more than 1.2 million doses of coronavirus vaccines administered in Louisiana since the rollout began on Dec. 14. There are now nearly 450,000 people who are fully vaccinated.
In the United States, there are currently three available vaccines: Pfizer and Moderna, which require two doses a couple weeks apart, and the newly-approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine, requiring only one dose.
Here’s who is newly eligible on Tuesday, March 9:
Any individuals 16 and older for Pfizer vaccine or 18 and older for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines with the following conditions:
- moderate to severe asthma
- cerebrovascular disease
- cystic fibrosis
- hypertension or high blood pressure
- immunocompromised state from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids or use of other immune weakening medicines
- neurologic conditions, such as dementia
- liver disease
- overweight
- pulmonary fibrosis
- thalassemia
- type 1 diabetes mellitus
The vaccine has already been available to:
(information provided by the Louisiana Department of Health)
- People 65 and older
- Pregnant people
- People 55-64 with at least one of the conditions listed by the CDC.
- Cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, Down Syndrome, heart conditions, immunocompromised state from solid organ transplant, obesity, severe obesity, severe neurologic conditions, sickle cell disease, smoking, Type 2 diabetes mellitus
- Teachers and any other support staff working on site in K-12 or daycare
- March and April election workers
- Dialysis providers and patients
- Ambulatory and outpatient providers and staff
- Behavioral health providers and staff
- Urgent care clinic providers and staff
- Community care providers and staff
- Dental providers and staff
- Non-emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) providers and staff
- Home care providers and home care recipients
- Students, residents, faculty and staff of allied health schools (if not already receiving vaccine or in a plan to receive from their respective schools).
- Law enforcement and other first responders
- American Sign Language (ASL) and foreign language interpreters and Support Service Providers (SSPs) working in community and clinic-based settings, and clients who are both deaf and blind
- Health-related support personnel (lab staff, mortuary staff who have contact with corpses, pharmacy staff)
- Louisiana Unified Command Group
- State Legislators
- State and local essential COVID emergency response personnel