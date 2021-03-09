Louisiana is expanding its eligibility requirements for the coronavirus vaccine to include people 16 and up with certain health conditions.

Eligibility was previously expanded to included K-12 teachers, pregnant women, and persons 55-64 with specified health conditions.

There have been more than 1.2 million doses of coronavirus vaccines administered in Louisiana since the rollout began on Dec. 14. There are now nearly 450,000 people who are fully vaccinated.

Louisiana coronavirus vaccine eligibility expands to people 16+ with certain health conditions Gov. John Bel Edwards said Tuesday people age 16 and older with certain health conditions are now eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine,…

In the United States, there are currently three available vaccines: Pfizer and Moderna, which require two doses a couple weeks apart, and the newly-approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine, requiring only one dose.

Here’s who is newly eligible on Tuesday, March 9:

Any individuals 16 and older for Pfizer vaccine or 18 and older for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines with the following conditions:

moderate to severe asthma

cerebrovascular disease

cystic fibrosis

hypertension or high blood pressure

immunocompromised state from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids or use of other immune weakening medicines

neurologic conditions, such as dementia

liver disease

overweight

pulmonary fibrosis

thalassemia

type 1 diabetes mellitus

The vaccine has already been available to:

(information provided by the Louisiana Department of Health)