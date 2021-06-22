United Nations Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Tuesday made a direct plea to her fellow Louisianans to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
"Imagine the suffering that your families will go through if you were to get the virus, end up in the hospital, and god-forbid you die," Thomas-Greenfield said in an interview with The Times-Picayune and The Advocate. "My message to everyone is take the vaccine."
A native of Baker, Louisiana, Thomas-Greenfield said she "felt a sense of desperation" as she watched her home state's vaccination rate lag the nation, especially as the more virulent Delta variant takes root.
"Take advantage of the opportunity," Thomas-Greenfield said. "There are so many places around the world where the vaccine is not available, and we're seeing massive deaths and suffering and no sense of hope because they can't get access to the vaccine as quickly and as easily as we can get the vaccine."
Thomas-Greenfield's comments come as President Joe Biden makes a renewed push to vaccinate the nation, though he's expected to fall short of reaching his goal of giving at least one shot to 70% of American adults by Independence Day.
Louisiana ranks ahead of only Mississippi in the share of adults with at least one dose of the vaccine, at just under 48%, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"I wanted to make sure that people I know and people around Louisiana who respect my voice hear that I support these efforts for them to take the vaccination," Thomas-Greenfield said.
She praised a "vaccination truck" in Baker that brought doses directly to community.
"Sometimes its not that people are against taking the vaccine," Thomas-Greenfield said. "It's because they may have logistical challenges in getting to a place where they can get a vaccine.