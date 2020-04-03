The LSU College of Music & Dramatic Arts and Kids Orchestra are connecting with their audiences through a online series and educational instruction during the state's coronavirus stay-at-home order.

The faculty of the LSU College of Music & Dramatic Arts have begun a continuing education series, Arts@Home.

The series features regular YouTube videos posted by faculty members from the college's Schools of Music and Theatre.

The series covers a wide range of subjects that reflect the faculty's research and creative activity. Archived concerts and performances also will be posted.

To subscribe to this series, visit the LSU College of Music & Dramatic Arts YouTube channel by clicking here.

Meanwhile, Kids Orchestra has developed a new virtual learning program called KO@Home, available by visiting kidsorchestra.org/koathome.

The program features:

Weekly mini-lessons from KO Teaching Artists on musical topics such as instrument care and how to prepare for a concert.

A series of instrument care and handling guides.

A curated list of music resources for families to access together anytime.

KO@Home’s weekly mini-lessons can be accessed by families that Kids Orchestra serves, while all other resources are publicly available on the KO@Home webpage. KO@Home will be updated regularly with new family friendly resources.

“Even though we are facing unexpected challenges during the coronavirus pandemic with our after school program suspended until further notice, we are still here and committed to advancing our mission by shifting our approach from after school musical training to online music learning," Executive Director Jody Hanet said. "With KO@Home, we hope to keep impacting children’s lives through music and being a resource to families across East Baton Rouge Parish.”

Families who use KO@Home are encouraged to share their experiences on social media using hashtags #KOatHome and #KOProud or via email to info@kidsorchestra.org.

“Thanks to KO@Home, my daughter, Julia will now have the opportunity to continue studying violin by watching videos made by her teacher, Ms. Rachel," parent and board chair Branden Barker said. "Julia gets the chance to reconnect with her teacher and both her and my son, Logan can use KO@Home’s Lagniappe Resources during their homeschool days — it’s a win-win for us all.”