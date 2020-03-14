The Baton Rouge Blues Festival has been postponed, according to the organization's website.

It was originally scheduled for April 18 and 19 but has now become the latest large event in Louisiana to reschedule out of concern about the novel coronavirus that has already infected dozens of people across the state.

No Baton Rouge cases have been reported yet.

Gov. John Bel Edwards on Friday announced that all Louisiana public schools would close for the next month and banned gatherings larger than 250 people.

Blues Festival organizers wrote on their website that a new date hasn't yet been determined.