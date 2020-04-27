Louisiana’s makeshift public school system shows huge gaps in how students are being taught amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Shortcomings in two key areas help tell the story of an education system in flux.

More than 1 in 4 school districts statewide are not providing feedback to students during the shutdown or are only doing so for select students, according to a survey by the state Department of Education.

That list includes the East Baton Rouge Parish, Central, Calcasieu Parish, Iberia Parish and St. James Parish school districts.

A spokeswoman for East Baton Rouge Parish schools said the district plans to expand its feedback beyond only students in grades nine to 12, as identified in the state survey.

State education leaders say schools need to be in contact at least once a week, and preferably daily.

"The public doesn't know that there is a huge lack of education happening in Louisiana, even though the districts are getting the aid to do this education," said Jim Garvey, a Metairie attorney and the longest serving member of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.

"Children are missing out on an education," Garvey said.

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced earlier this month that schools would remain closed for the rest of the academic year, meaning that some form of distance education is supposed to replace about nine weeks of traditional instruction.

In the other key finding, the survey showed that more than half of the students in 27 of 69 school districts lack access to a school-issued or personal laptop computer or tablet — more than 200,000 students.

Officials in the East Baton Rouge Parish school district told the state that 55% of their students lack access to a laptop; Central, 50%; Jefferson Parish, 40%; Livingston Parish, 38%; St. John the Baptist Parish, 65%; West Baton Rouge Parish, 65%; and St. Landry Parish, 60%.

At the other end of the spectrum for students lacking laptops is Ascension Parish, 1%; Lafayette Parish, 20%; Orleans Parish, 20%; St. Bernard Parish , 15%; St. Charles Parish, 5%; Plaquemines Parish, 10% and Zachary, 0%.

The shortage is even worse in rural areas, where five mostly north Louisiana school districts say 75% or more of their students lack access to a laptop or tablet at home.

Educators said the coronavirus pandemic has exposed a national digital divide that is especially jarring in a state like Louisiana, where about two-thirds of students — nearly 500,000 youngsters — live in low-income households.

Leslie Leavoy, acting state director of Democrats for Education Reform, said in an email that the pandemic "has exacerbated the already vast resource inequities that negatively impact students and families who live in rural areas or are from low-income households."

The state survey asked educators if they were providing feedback to students in three categories: prekindergarten through second grade, third to eighth grades and ninth to 12th grades.

The results show that 24% of the state's roughly 720,000 public school students are getting no feedback — about 173,000 youngsters.

The highly ranked West Feliciana Parish school system is among the 51 interacting with students in every grade.

"Feedback is essential to the learning process," Hollis Milton, superintendent of the district, said in an email.

"It is also an important time for our teachers to engage and connect with our students and provide emotional support," Milton said.

Barry Erwin, president of the Council for a Better Louisiana, said schools making contact with students during the shutdown is a critical issue during the pandemic.

"Because whether you have the technology or not, there are ways that teachers can reach out to students and parents and keep the instruction going," Erwin said.

"And if you don't have that, these kids are going to fall behind," he said.

Mike Faulk, executive director of the Louisiana Association of School Superintendents, said the survey results may appear bleaker than reality because more districts mobilized once Edwards announced schools would remain closed for the rest of the academic year.

The poll was done April 7-17.

Edwards announced the closure of schools on April 13.

"I believe all the school systems are doing something to get resources out to students," said Faulk, former superintendent of the Central Community School District.

Sandy Holloway, president of BESE, said officials have to be careful about drawing conclusions on distance learning from one survey.

Holloway said "every school district has unique capabilities and challenges when it comes to technology and logistics, and we have to be sensitive to that reality."

But Garvey said even the lack of computers at home is no reason for learning to slow.

"There could be some kind of instruction with Zoom or Facetime or conference calls that could be going on even though students don't have laptops," he said.

"But there are a lot of people not even trying that. Why not try that?"