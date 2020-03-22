BR.govpresser.031920 HS 468.JPG
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards speaks at a press conference regarding updates to coronavirus in the state, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. He is joined by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and LSU head coach Ed Orgeron.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Gov. John Bel Edwards will give an update on Louisiana's response to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak at a press conference Sunday afternoon. 

The update will take place live at the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness headquarters at 2 p.m.

As of 9:30 a.m., there were 837 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Louisiana, with 20 deaths. 

Orleans Parish has 450 cases and 15 deaths while Jefferson Parish has 184 cases and three deaths. St. Tammany Parish has 25 cases.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 20 cases while Ascension Parish has 17 cases.

Lafayette Parish has six cases. 

