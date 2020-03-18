A patient at Ochsner Medical Center in Baton Rouge has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Louisiana Office of Public Health confirmed a patient with COVID-19 at the hospital, according to a release the hospital sent out late Wednesday.
Privacy regulations limit the hospital from providing comment on the patient's condition. Spokesperson Daryl Cetnar said the patient is not an East Baton Rouge resident.
"We would also like to reassure patients that Ochsner Medical Center – Baton Rouge remains open," the release says. "If you have questions about scheduled appointments or procedures, please contact your provider."
The hospital is initiating a system-wide protocol for the screening and isolation of any patient suspected of having the coronavirus, the release says. Once a case is suspected, hospital staff will follow the appropriate isolation and protective measures outlined by Center for Disease Control and Prevention, along with their guidelines for hospital personnel and visitors.
"It does not affect our visitor policy, which remains fluid based on guidance from the department of health," Cetnar said.