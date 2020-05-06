An additional seven East Baton Rouge residents died from coronavirus on Tuesday and Wednesday, pushing to parish total to 189 deaths.
The parish coroner's office announced the latest deaths in a press release Wednesday morning.
The victims range in age from 60 to 89, two women and five men.
All had underlying medical conditions that made them especially vulnerable to the effects of coronavirus, East Baton Rouge Coroner Dr. Beau Clark said.
Deaths from coronavirus in the parish have now surpassed those from gun violence in all of 2019. Statewide, they've outpaced annual deaths from the flu and other illnesses.