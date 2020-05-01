Public schools Friday began receiving about $260 million in federal aid to help with costs sparked by the coronavirus pandemic and to address learning gaps after the loss of seven weeks of traditional instruction.

One of the priorities for the money should be ensuring all students have access to laptops or tablets as well as internet access, according to the state Department of Education.

More than 200,000 students are going without laptops today, officials said last month.

Other urgent needs are the use of diagnostic tools at the start of the 2020-21 school year to identify the academic needs of students and the crafting of plans for each student, "including extra time and support for students with the greatest unfinished learning from the prior year."

The money, which can also be used for summer school costs, stems from the federal CARES Act, the $2.2 trillion rescue package which includes $287 million for public schools here.

"This is a real opportunity as a state to take strong steps forward, to be ready and successful when we launch the 2020-21 school year no matter what it looks like," said Jessica Baghian, assistant state superintendent of education.

CARES Act to send Louisiana public schools, child care providers millions of dollars in aid; see totals Louisiana public schools are set to get an estimated $287 million and child care providers nearly $10 million to help offset problems sparked …

Ensuring that all students have internet access in a state where about 30% of households do without is a major challenge.

"But I think from an equity perspective if we have to be in distance learning for any length of time next year this is a matter of fairness that we have to solve," Baghian said.

State officials are also urging local educators to adopt "agile continuous education plans" for possible future closures, including ways to communicate with students daily and to provide feedback on their work weekly.

Nearly 1 in 4 students -- about 173,000 -- are not getting any feedback today, according to a survey by the state Department of Education.

A total of $27 million of the $287 million is being withheld by the state Department of Education to offer grant opportunities for school systems to support critical needs.

The money is being allocated to school districts based on the number of students who live in low-income families.

About two-thirds of Louisiana's 720,000 public school students fit that description.

What each school district is getting was not immediately available.

Gov. John Bel Edwards initially closed public schools effective March 16.

Louisiana schools to remain closed for academic year amid coronavirus, John Bel Edwards says Gov. John Bel Edwards said Monday he will order public schools to remain closed for the rest of the academic year because of the coronavirus, …

Edwards later extended that closure for the rest of the academic year, meaning schools are relying on various forms of distance learning and other steps to continue schooling until about the third week of May, when the school year closes.

+2 With classrooms shuttered for the year, Louisiana public schools face these huge challenges Now that classrooms are closed for the rest of the school year because of the coronavirus, local educators face two huge challenges: how to de…

A wide range of school groups are offering suggestions on how districts should use the money.

The Louisiana School Boards Association said buying more internet capable devices, curriculum better suited to distance learning and remedial work; and expanded internet access for students and staff should be priorities.

The advocacy group Stand for Children said the money should be used to ensure access and technology devices for all students from kindergarten through 12th grade and for daily communication between teachers and students.

The Louisiana Federation for Children, which advocates for vouchers, said non-public schools and their 167,000 students should not be forgotten as the money is allocated.

Vouchers are state aid for children from low-income families attending troubled public schools to attend private schools, with their tuition paid.

"Without action many non-public schools could be forced to close, dealing a catastrophic blow to participating lower- and moderate-income families," the group said.

Catherine Pozniak, assistant state superintendent of education, said Friday private schools will be getting a share of the money.

Aside from the $287 million for public schools the state is getting another $50 million called the Governor's Emergency Education Relief Fund.

Those dollars can be used for both public schools and colleges and universities.

In a letter to Edwards, LABI said some of the $50 million should be used for teacher training and revisions to the curriculum to help keep students on grade level "following weeks of lost learning."

The organization also said some of the funds should be used to improve access and the quality of digital instruction for both public school and college students.

The Louisiana Association of Educators said some of the $50 million should be used for technology access for students, assistance for students with disabilities and professional development for teachers to provide distance learning.

The priorities were spelled out in a letter from LAE President Tia Mills to Richard Hartley, education policy adviser for Edwards.

Check back with The Advocate for more details.