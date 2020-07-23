East Baton Rouge Parish and the wider capital area broke several milestones this week as the novel coronavirus has continued to spread during this mid-summer peak.
East Baton Rouge Parish broke 9,000 cases and the 12-parish capital area broke 20,000 cases on Thursday amid a major testing push that has nearly doubled the daily average number of completed tests in the region since July 1.
With 9,169 cases, East Baton Rouge is also closing in fast on Orleans Parish, once the epicenter in the early phases of the outbreak, and could soon have the second most cases in Louisiana since the outbreak began, state health data show.
Also, on Wednesday, total deaths from the COVID-19 illness broke 300 in East Baton Rouge since the outbreak began in the state. The parish added one more death on Thursday for a total of 301, state health data show.
That grim milestone was reached as the death tally from the virus, which had remained at low levels for weeks, may be starting an upward turn.
Deaths from the virus typically have come weeks after cases and hospitalizations, but the recent rise in cases this summer has also affected a younger portion of the population than earlier in the outbreak. That younger demographic group has been shown to be far less likely to suffer severe health consequences or death.
East Baton Rouge Parish added 250 more cases on Thursday and hasn't had fewer than 103 cases daily in the month of July, with the exception of two days when data wasn't reported. During July, the parish has had 11 days with more than 200 cases and one of those days had more than 300 cases.
The parish, which is the state's largest by population, was more than 2,500 cases behind Orleans' total on July 1 but has narrowed the gap to 480 cases Thursday.
Jefferson Parish has led the state in total cases since May 8 and had 12,945 as of Thursday, a Times-Picayune-The Advocate analysis shows.
The big numbers have come as the number of tests have also increased sharply this month, but the seven-day average rate of new cases to new tests, something known as "positivity," has remained at or above a key federal threshold, an Advocate analysis shows.
Though trending downward, the positivity rates have remained at or above that 10% benchmark this month, suggestive of continued viral spread and new cases that can't be attributed to increased testing alone. With incomplete data for this week, East Baton Rouge's weekly average has fallen below that benchmark so far.
Meanwhile, the Baton Rouge region now has three parishes outside East Baton Rouge Parish that have had more than 2,000 cases: Livingston at 2,166, Ascension at 2,132 and Tangipahoa at 2,654.
Livingston and Ascension, two of the most populous suburban parishes in the Baton Rouge area, broke 2,000 cases on Tuesday.
The latest case figures also speak to the changing geographic nature of the virus's spread.
Since the outbreak started, Ascension had remained ahead of Livingston in cases and deaths, but, on Monday, Livingston Parish finally overtook Ascension in total case numbers and has begun to widen that gap since then.
Livingston added 69 cases on Thursday. Ascension Parish added 55 more, state data show.
Ascension remains ahead of Livingston and all other parishes in the region besides East Baton Rouge for deaths attributed to COVID-19 at 65 fatalities.
More than half of those who have died in Ascension so far were Black, though African Americans make up just 24% of the parish's population.