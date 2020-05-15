The L’Auberge Baton Rouge casino is reopening at 8 a.m. May 18 under limited-capacity restrictions laid out under the Phase 1 reopening of certain businesses across Louisiana.
Live music, entertainment, hotel, convention and banquet services will remain closed, said Kim Ginn, vice president and general manager at L’Auberge.
Casinos and other nonessential business have been closed since mid-March to help contain the spread of the coronavirus.
For social distancing, the casino's capacity will be limited to no more than 25%, with only 50% of gaming positions open. Table game seating will be limited, and every other slot machine will be disabled.
Floor decals and signs will be placed in areas where lines typically form to enforce social distancing guidelines.
Restaurant offerings will be limited to prepackaged sandwiches, drinks, and snacks from PJ’s Coffee Shop and for VIP guests at Club 38. Otherwise, restaurants and bars will remain closed, as well as the poker room, hotel and valet service.
There will be no large drawings, tournaments or special events.
Employees will be required to wear masks and will undergo a health screening each day before their shift, including temperature checks.
Customers and vendors will be required to have their temperature checked before entering the property and will be encouraged to wear masks.
Slot machines and table games will be regularly cleaned and sanitizer stations installed on the casino floor and throughout the facility. A fog machine will be used disinfect and sanitize the property every night.