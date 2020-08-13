Episcopal School Baton Rouge

A quarter of the Episcopal School of Baton Rouge's Upper School's student body is quarantined due to potential exposure to the coronavirus, leading school officials to call for a transition to virtual learning until the end of the month, an email to families said.

The private school sent out an email Thursday alerting families that students in grades 9-12 would not return to campus until Aug. 27.

Head of School Dr. Carrie Steakley said a quarter of the Upper School students were asked to quarantine after "multiple off-campus social events last weekend."

"While this news is certainly disappointing for many of you, as it is for us, we must prioritize student safety," Steakley said in the email.

The decision was made and supported by the school's Health Advisory Committee, the email said. The transition to virtual learning does not apply to the school's middle grades students. 

Upper School students returned to campus on Aug. 7, according to the school's 2020-21 academic calendar

Contact Katelyn Umholtz at kumholtz@theadvocate.com.

