As she stepped cautiously out of her wheelchair into her daughter’s car at the entrance of Baton Rouge General Hospital’s Mid City campus Friday, you could tell coronavirus patient Beverly McCray was smiling even from behind her mask.
“If not by God,” she said, with a wave to the nurses who had been the only lifeline she had to the outside world for weeks.
McCray was the hospital’s 500th patient to recover from coronavirus and be sent home, a milestone the doctors, nurses and ancillary staff marked with a disco party in the hallway complete with blaring “Stayin’ Alive” by the Bee Gees and “I will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor.
Chelsea Bray, director of nursing for acute units, said as of Friday, Baton Rouge General’s Mid City location still had four patients in the ICU and almost 70 others in acute care with the illness. She said nurses had seen mothers and sons in the same unit, husbands and wives, and had seen the lone survivor when other members of an entire family didn’t make it out of the hospital.
Just on Friday, she said nurses planned to wheel a mother from her unit to visit her son in the ICU.
Friday’s celebration in waving goodbye to McCray was a showy, rhinestoned celebration that stood in juxtaposition to the scene on floors above where more than 70 other patients are still battling the virus. But, you take the wins where you can get them after months of 12- to 14-hour shifts nursing these patients back to health.
“When you can do something like this just to celebrate someone making it out the door it’s so great, and a motivator for our nurses knowing the work we put in every day is paying off,” Bray said.
McCray, the 500th patient to be released, had been at the Mid City location for two weeks and at the Bluebonnet hospital before that, equating to more than 30 days hospitalized due to coronavirus.
Nurses wheeled her out to her daughter’s car, headed right for Piccadilly to pick up an order of the red beans and rice she’d been craving while isolated in her hospital room.
“It’s hard to be in here and not have your family, not have a connection, not be able to interact with people as much as you would like,” said Courtney Donatto, one of McCray’s nurses. “That’s stressful and it’s hard, so to see her walk out of here and see her daughter… it’s heartwarming, it really is.”