There will be no criminal or civil jury trials in Louisiana state courts before June 30, Louisiana's highest court announced, citing the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The state Supreme Court had previously ordered on April 6 that jury trials could not he held before May 4.

"The Louisiana Supreme Court and state courts across Louisiana continue efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus," Chief Justice Bernette Johnson wrote Wednesday in a press release. "As we continue to prioritize the safety of our citizens, including judges and court staff, we remain diligent in our commitment to serving all citizens of Louisiana."

Judges are encouraged to continue conducting court matters by remote conferencing, the release states. Courts may conduct in-person proceedings only to address emergency matters that cannot be resolved with the use of video or telephone conferencing.

Emergency criminal matters include initial appearances, arraignments for those who are incarcerated, bond hearings and criminal protective orders. Emergency civil matters include civil protective orders, child in need of care proceedings, emergency child custody matters, and proceedings for children removed from their home by emergency court order.

The high court said it issued its latest order "in consideration of ongoing public health recommendations to reduce the risk of exposure to the virus … while balancing the need to protect the constitutional rights and public safety of the citizens of the state by maintaining access to Louisiana courts."

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Louisiana has topped 25,700, according to the latest figures released Thursday, and 1,540 have died in the state from the virus.

The 19th Judicial District Court in Baton Rouge currently remains closed until May 1.

Gov. John Bel Edwards' statewide coronavirus stay-at-home order remains in effect through this month.

Louisiana is moving closer to meeting Trump's standards for reopening, John Bel Edwards says Louisiana is moving closer to meeting 14-day trends recommended by the White House to begin reopening, officials said Wednesday. Gov. John Bel…