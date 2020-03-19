NO.freemeals.031720656.jpg
Food is being distributed at Paul Habans Charter School at 3501 Seine St. in New Orleans, Monday, March 16, 2020, after public schools closed because of the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)

 STAFF PHOTO BY DAVID GRUNFELD

The Head Start Program will be distributing meals to eligible families in the Baton Rouge area next week in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak, the mayor announced.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome says the distribution of breakfast and lunch will be provided to families of Head Start, a program that services income-eligible preschool children in East Baton Rouge Parish to enhance their readiness for school.

The meals will be available beginning Monday, Mar. 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:

Charlie Thomas Head Start 

8686 Pecan Tree Drive

Children's World Early Head Start 

7200 Maplewood Drive

Freeman Matthews Head Start

 1383 Napoleon Street

LaBelle Aire Head Start

1919 N. Cristy Drive

New Horizon Head Start

1111 N. 28th Street

Progress I and Progress II Head Start

1881 Progress Road

Wonderland Head Start

1500 Oleander Street

