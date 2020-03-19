The Head Start Program will be distributing meals to eligible families in the Baton Rouge area next week in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak, the mayor announced.
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome says the distribution of breakfast and lunch will be provided to families of Head Start, a program that services income-eligible preschool children in East Baton Rouge Parish to enhance their readiness for school.
The meals will be available beginning Monday, Mar. 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:
Charlie Thomas Head Start
8686 Pecan Tree Drive
Children's World Early Head Start
7200 Maplewood Drive
Freeman Matthews Head Start
1383 Napoleon Street
LaBelle Aire Head Start
1919 N. Cristy Drive
New Horizon Head Start
1111 N. 28th Street
Progress I and Progress II Head Start
1881 Progress Road
Wonderland Head Start
1500 Oleander Street