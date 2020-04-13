Any executive order by Gov. John Bel Edwards shuttering public schools for the rest of the academic calendar should include a "strong directive" that districts continue providing some sort of instruction, the Council for a Better Louisiana said Monday.

'When falls gets here we just can't afford to have hundreds of thousands of our kids further behind than they ordinarily would be," said Barry Erwin, president of CABL.

The group said Louisiana has "hundreds of thousands of very vulnerable students in our public schools who are not so much at greater risk of infection from the coronavirus but at risk of a disruption in their education that could have a significant impact on their futures."

"Because of poverty and other social factors, many of them struggle on a daily basis to succeed in school," CABL said.

"As a result of the COVID-19 virus, our kids will probably be losing the equivalent of nine weeks of in-person instruction at the end of the school year before entering the summer break, where we know there is already a learning loss that occurs."

COVID-19 is the illness caused by the coronavirus.

Edwards announced March 13 that public schools would be closed effective March 16 to help stem the spread of the virus.

He later extended that order to April 30, and is expected to announce this week that schools will remain closed through the end of the academic calendar.

Most schools were set to finish their year around the third week of May.

A total of 39 of 69 school districts are offering some form of distance education.

What is happening in other districts varies, and there are debates within the education community on just how much instruction is taking place statewide during the school closures.

Leaders of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education as well as the Louisiana Association of School Superintendents and the Louisiana School Boards Association last week asked the governor to keep schools closed.

CABL said that, if Edwards does so, any executive order should include language requiring districts to provide "instructional opportunities" through the end of the school year.

The group also asked the governor to ask BESE and the state Department of Education to "enhance support for districts that struggle with a lack of online capabilities or that face other obstacles."

CABL said districts should be encouraged to consider summer school, classes before schools begin in August or through "extended days" during the 2020-21 school year.

The state has about 720,000 students.

Roughly two-thirds live in low-income households.

CABL, which was founded in 1962, is a non-partisan, non-profit group that advocates on education and other issues.