Louisiana State University is postponing its traditional in-person spring graduation for its 4,000 graduates until a date still to be determined, but will go ahead Friday morning with a virtual ceremony broadcast on the university’s Facebook page.
LSU announced the shift to a virtual commencement Wednesday morning. The virtual commencement, which the univesirty is called a "graduation watch party," is set to start at 10 a.m. Friday.
Lauren Daigle, a Grammy winner and Louisiana native, will sing the national anthem while Lisette Oropesa, an opera star and LSU alumna, will sing the LSU Alma Mater.
No traditional commencement speaker is planned. Instead, the Class of 2020 on Friday will hear messages from Interim President Tom Galligan, Executive Vice President & Provost Stacia Haynie, LSU Board of Supervisors Chair Mary Werner, as well as the deans of the senior colleges
Here are other features of Friday’s virtual ceremony:
- “Year in Review” video
- LSU Spirit Squad dancing to “Hey Fightin’ Tigers”
- Message from LSU Alumni
Following the formal program, the names of all the new graduates will be displayed in Tiger Stadium.
A special event webpage includes suggestions on how to celebrate from a distance, downloadable virtual campus backgrounds, an official musical playlist, graduation giphys as well as ways to personalize grad caps on Instagram.
LSU plans to release more details soon about when the graduates of each college will be celebrated, as well as how to access the live feed of the event.