The Mall of Louisiana is checking with its retailers about their interest and ability to potentially launch curbside delivery starting May 5.
State-imposed restrictions that had shut down retailers in the interior of malls across Louisiana since mid-March have been relaxed as of today. Big anchor stores that had direct entry doors were allowed to remain open with some restriction, but the big national department store retailers chose to shut down there their operations as the coronavirus pandemic triggered stay-at-home orders across the country.
The mall will abide by state mandates to ensure the curbside program at Mall of Louisiana is in full compliance, Jacob T. Wilson, senior general manager at the Mall of Louisiana, said in an email Friday.
When it starts, curbside delivery hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
Customers who purchase items from a participating retailer will park in a curbside parking area between J.C. Penney and The Boulevard. Signage will be put in place to direct customers. Once they park in a designated curbside spot, they will call the store of their purchase and provide the space number. Stores will then deliver the items purchased.
Curbside transactions will follow all state and federal guidelines, including employees' wearing face coverings and ensuring that the transaction is contactless, Wilson said.
Customers can find information at malloflouisiana.com, including program details and updated lists of participating retailers as they open. Each retailers' time frame for participating in the "Curbside Ready” program will vary, Wilson said.