Toni Weiss set the laptop on a red picnic table and watched her students pop up one after another, 160 total, until their faces crowded her computer screen in 25-person clusters.

One student was shirtless. Some were slouched in bed. Others were sitting with notebooks as if this were any other normal setting, not a digital classroom within an online chatroom.

Welcome to "Intro to Macroeconomics," a course Weiss has been teaching at Tulane University since 2006. Normally, the professor would be standing at the front of an auditorium; but this is the age of the new coronavirus, the sickness that has spread globally and chased communities into mass quarantine and isolation. Instead, Weiss hosted Monday's 10 a.m. lecture in her backyard in New Orleans, the city considered the epicenter of Louisiana's COVID-19 crisis.

The pandemic has shut down campuses mid-semester across the nation. Institutions are postponing or completely canceling commencement ceremonies due to the disease. Nearly every school in the country has banned in-person classes and converted all academic activity online.

Loyola University moved to online classes on March 16. Students at LSU recessed for spring break on March 23, such as it was, and returned for their first online classes on Monday. Tulane is entering its second week of online teaching, and Weiss' class represents a small portion of students who are stuck at home with many questions: How will I take finals? Will I still graduate? Will I be reimbursed for the dorms I'll no longer use?

"This is across the world, this disruption," Weiss said. "Whatever's happening at Tulane is happening everywhere else."

About 242,360 students enrolled in Louisiana public and private universities this spring, according to Board of Regents' calculations, and just over a fourth of them are seniors who are months away from possible graduation.

Most of Louisiana's university systems are still adapting to hosting their entire education operations online — a transition, UL System President Jim Henderson said "is a much more significant undertaking than I think a layperson would understand."

"On the one hand, it's helpful that everybody in the country is basically in the same boat," said Matt Lee, LSU's Vice Provost for Academic Programs and Support Services. "So that creates an immediate community of professionals to kind of lean on and learn from."

Less than 10% of students remain on the campuses of the UL, LSU, Southern and Tulane institutions, according to reports provided by school officials, and those institutions are all answering how they'll reimburse students for on-campus housing.

Southern spokeswoman Janene Tate said 126 of over 2,000 students in on-campus housing were left at its Baton Rouge campus as of Monday — an exodus that spiked once students who applied for a school emergency fund received money for gas money, bus tickets and airfare.

Pockets of students still remain near their campuses, hunkering down at off-campus apartments and houses.

Reed Hauser, a 25-year-old Tulane law student in his final semester, still lives in an apartment in uptown New Orleans with three other roommates. The fifth roommate returned home, Hauser said. The rest have self-quarantined, leaving the apartment only for brief grocery trips or food pickups from local eateries.

"It's very surreal," Hauser said. "We have no idea what's going to happen tomorrow, who's going to be sick tomorrow, whether it's a professor or a classmate. So we're trying to keep it together by not really thinking about it too much."

Meanwhile, professors are figuring out how they'll administer lectures and assignments — especially final exams — over the internet for the rest of the semester.

Tena Golding, Southeastern Louisiana's Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, said the Hammond university is leaning on a seven-member task force — the Center for Faculty Excellence — to explore options beyond traditional exams.

Most options include open-ended scenarios that free students from multiple-choice: projects, writing a thesis. Professors could also video chat with students individually and assign them a random question.

"One size fits all just doesn't exist," said Mary Ballard, the task force's director. "We've tried to put out all kinds of options."

Of course, there are some classes in which traditional multiple choice exams are unavoidable.

Most schools already have exam applications built into their official databases— platforms such as Moodle and Canvas — but then, administrators run into the big bugaboo: cheating.

An online product called ProctorU is a commonly used accountability service, a proctoring program in which a student logs into a testing database and a service employee watches the student via webcam.

However, a student must have access to a computer with a webcam. The service also isn't free, and various companies could require students to pay anywhere from $3 to $25 per exam.

There's a bigger hangup: a bylaw within the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools prevents schools from requiring students to pay for class services they weren't told initially they'd have to pay. That scratches out nearly every class at Southeastern except nursing programs, Golding said.

Professors can still use free services, like Zoom and Google Meet; but they must also serve as their own proctors.

LSU issued an official release to its students on Monday that its students will not be charged any additional fees for proctoring services.

Tulane has existing contracts with proctor services, so students wouldn't have to pay; but Weiss still feels the university can find a more effective option without putting more stress on students during an already stressful time.

"Our goal is for the students to learn the material," Weiss said, "and (finding) what is the best way for them to do that. Creating these large-stakes exams in which there's online monitoring that's super stressful for students — that might not be the best way for them to learn the material."

Some school departments, like Tulane's law school, have alleviated that stress by making all classes "pass/fail" this semester — a move that several schools and departments are considering, although LSU's Lee said it could also include negative ramifications.

Some schools don't transfer in pass/fail classes, and students counting on GPA changes — students who are in academic probation or are applying for grad school — won't benefit from a blanket "pass" grade that doesn't change their point total.

Tulane spokesman Mike Strecker said the university's undergraduate programs are moving toward giving students an option: Take the letter grade, or replace it with a modified pass/fail option.

Meanwhile, Weiss has restructured her weighted point system, pulling some points away from mid-term and final exams and instead awarding students for logging into video classes, for watching the videos she posts, for reading newspaper articles and writing analysis.

"It's really about trying to encourage them to engage with content," Weiss said.

Hauser said he feels he's seen more of his classmates speak up with questions and answers since lectures moved online — something he theorized had something to do with not being physically next to a peer who might judge you.

Living in the middle of a pandemic still makes it difficult to pay attention in class, Hauser said. It's a combination of everything: the lockdown, the constant news cycle, the home environment. Your attention wavers, he said, when there's a class on employment law at 10 a.m., but President Donald Trump also has a news conference at 10:30 a.m.

"It's been a process," Hauser said. "But we have to work, we have to study and we have to go out and get food. We're doing that as safe as we possibly can and waiting for things to get better."

He paused.

"Hopefully," he said.

Housing Reimbursement Plans

The UL System will reimburse its students at eight of its nine campuses a maximum of 25%.

Louisiana Tech (the ninth UL school) set its max reimbursement is 38%, since the university is on a quarterly schedule rather than semesterly.

LSU will dole its reimbursements out as credits and credit amounts can range from $538 in a double-occupancy room to $890 in a residential college (about 20% of a semester's total). The credit will be applied to leftover university balances, then any remainder will be sent directly to the student.

Officials from Southern and Tulane said the two schools are still working on plans.

Meal plan reimbursements are still being sorted out by the schools, since each school is in individual negotiations with contracted providers.