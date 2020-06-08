With little discussion, the Central School Board on Monday unanimously gave Superintendent Jason Fountain three more years to lead the popular suburban school district.

Fountain’s new contract starts July 1, six months ahead of when his old contract was set to expire. It will continue until June 30, 2023, at which time he’ll have spent 5½ years in charge.

Fountian replaced Michael Fauk in January 2018 as superintendent. They are the only two individuals who have led the A-rated school district since it broke away in 2007 from the East Baton Rouge Parish school system.

“I’m in this for the long haul,” Fountain said. “I have a kindergartner and I have another who’s going to be in kindergarten in two years.”

+5 Incoming superintendent looks to take Central schools to 'world class' status Jason Fountain, the incoming superintendent of the Central school system, has spent most of his career in elementary and secondary education, …

Fountain came in promising to make Central a world-class school district. Since then he’s persuaded voters to dedicate money to renovating Central High and to install artificial turf on the high school’s football stadium. He also pushed through a new salary schedule which greatly increased the pay of most teachers and put Central ahead of many neighboring districts in starting pay.

But Fountain said the people he’s been hiring are the key to making Central “truly world class.”

“Anytime we have an opening, we treat it as a golden opportunity to bring in great people,” he said.

Starting July 1, Fountain’s annual base salary is increasing from $130,000 to $140,000, but Fountain said he didn’t ask for more money.

“He didn’t come to us. We came to him,” confirmed Board Vice President David Walker.

Walker said he and Board President Roxanne Atkinson approached Fountain in January. Walker said the board wanted Fountain’s pay to be comparable to leaders of similarly sized school districts and that it include an increase comparable to what teachers recently received.

One change is now Fountain can make up to 5% more if he meets several goals: a good annual evaluation, healthy financial reserves equivalent to 25% of the district’s annual operating expenses, and preserving Central’s A letter grade from the state.

The contract also calls for Fountain to develop a distance learning plan, work that’s well under way thanks to the novel coronavirus.

“It’s where education is going and this sped that up,” Fountain said.