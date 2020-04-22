So many area restaurants have been doing their part by donating meals to hospital staffers battling the coronavirus on the front lines.

Let's help out these restaurants in return by ordering from them.

One of those restaurants is among today's three suggestions for takeout food, all of which offer delicious choices.

Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar

Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar, 315 North Blvd., partnered with the Ossie Brown Law Offices to provide more than 100 meals for Baton Rouge General Medical Center's staff on Tuesday, which not only makes us smile but has us thinking about the restaurant's mouth-watering charbroiled oysters.

They're seasoned with Parmesan cheese, butter, garlic, lemon juice and fresh herbs, and you can order six for $12 or a dozen for $24.

Place your takeout order between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. by calling (225) 615-7172. To see a full menu, visit joliepearloysterbar.com.

Bin 77 Bistro & Sidebar

Thirsty? Bin 77 Bistro & Sidebar, 10111 Perkins Rowe, can remedy that.

You can add a bottle of the restaurant's house wine for $10 to your takeout order. We're eyeing the grilled chicken sandwich, which comes with caramelized onions, applewood smoked bacon, smoked Gouda cheese, lettuce, tomato and chive aioli. You can have it with your choice of fries or a petite salad ($13).

Place your takeout order between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. by calling (225) 763-2288. Visit bin77.com for the complete menu.

Quaker Steak & Lube

New owners of Quaker Steak & Lube, 2706 Cabela's Parkway, Gonzales, are offering a menu is filled with excellent takeout choices, including wings, salads, burgers and sandwiches.

The restaurant has undergone a number of upgrades and renovations that you'll see once the dining room is opened for full service. Until then, call (225) 647-9464 between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. to place an order or do it online at thelube.com to pick up your food at curbside. Delivery also is available through Grubhub, DoorDash and UberEats.

The restaurant is also offering discounts to first responders and healthcare workers.

For more information, visit thelube.com/locations/louisiana/gonzales-la.

