Thirty minutes after St. Thomas More edged University High 57-56 to win the Division II state title on Friday, a small cluster of U-High fans waited expectantly on the sidewalk outside of the Cougars' gym as a uniformed deputy watched them.
These parents and well-wishers weren't allowed to attend the championship game, which was played in front of members of the media and school personnel after Gov. John Bel Edwards issued an edict earlier Friday that forbade any public gathering of more than 250 people because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"I brought my laptop in the car," said Maryan Diaab, the mother of U-High senior D.J. Morton.
"We found a hotspot and watched the entire game on the computer in the parking lot. Some of the other parents were listening on the radio."
Diaab, whose son scored nine points in his final high school game, was brought to tears as she recounted the day's events.
"It was very frustrating," she said. "When I found out the parents wouldn't be able to come, I cried for an hour. This is my son's last game.
"We just all wanted to be here and see them, to watch them do what they love to do for the last time. We knew we couldn't go in, but we wanted to drive up and be out here for them, win or lose."
An hour before the game, another uniformed deputy stood guard outside the gym with a clipboard that contained the names of the small group able to enter.
Upon verifying a person's name was on the list, the deputy scrutinized credentials to double-check for accuracy.
My, how times have quickly changed in the face of a national emergency that has shuttered the doors of Louisiana schools for the next month.
Inside the school, bottles of disinfectant, hand sanitizer and Clorox wipes were abundantly available at several locations.
It was a surreal moment for longtime STM coach Danny Broussard.
For decades, the semifinals and finals in Louisiana prep basketball had taken place at a neutral site.
But that changed when the LHSAA select schools, which include STM and U-High, voted to hold their own event separate from the nonselect schools' LHSAA Boys State tournament in Lake Charles.
As the No. 1 seed, STM expected to play in front of a capacity, largely-partisan crowd in the title game.
In the end, the Cougars were fortunate that the game even took place, considering that other states abruptly pulled the plug during their state tournaments.
"We've been working on this for two weeks," Broussard said. "We said that if we were going to be hosting, let's do it right. Let's make it special for these athletes.
"So we've been preparing. We had to measure to determine our seating capacity so we could sell tickets. It's a lot that went into it, and then when you're thrown this news at noon today. ... It's been a difficult day, to be quite honest."
And things continued to get more difficult early in the afternoon after the governor's announcement.
"The governor held the news conference and said there could be no more than 250 people, so we tried to get a list of parents so they could attend," Broussard said. "Then we get another bombshell from the LHSAA that said no fans because they couldn't control the 250-person capacity.
"We could control the 250-person limit because we only had one game, but they have multiple games in Lake Charles. which prevented them from controlling it. The LHSAA's word to us was that no fans would be allowed in the stands."
By the time Broussard received the news from the governor, his players had already left campus after an early dismissal.
"My players all left at noon thinking we would have a packed house tonight," Broussard said. "You work so hard to get the home-court advantage, and this definitely takes that away.
"You're talking about 600 hollering students that would have been in here. It's a tough place to play when it's packed."
U-High coach Joe Spencer recounted the ebb and flow surrounding the pregame drama.
"It's been a roller-coaster few days trying to figure out what's going on," Spencer said. "You go from playing in front of 1,400 people in here to 250 to nobody in a matter of hours."
The red tape wreaked havoc on the U-High staff Friday, but in the end, Spencer found a silver lining.
"You've been trying to get ready for the game, but at the same time you're worried about all the logistical stuff," he said. "We got to the point where we thought it would just be family members in here. We got them together and told them it would amount to roughly four tickets per player."
"We were trying to figure out how we were going to organize that. Whether we played in front of a packed house or 250 or nobody, it's the same on the court, and that's the mindset we tried to have. We have seven seniors, and I'm glad that they get the chance to play in a state championship."
STM athletic director Kim Broussard had painstakingly arranged a festive afternoon of pregame events that went to the wayside.
"After the early dismissal, we had a crawfish boil, a live DJ and a pep rally all scheduled," he said. "It all crashed down."
There was an agonizing wait as the STM administration waded through the confusion after the governor's news conference.
"The difficult thing was waiting," Kim Broussard said. "Everybody was waiting on the outside to see what was going to happen. You had teams waiting to see what would happen. You had fans, spirit groups and administrators on pins and needles the entire day.
"It's unfortunate that at the last minute, you're dealt this blow. It put us all in a bad predicament, but it is what it is."
Regardless of the circumstances, STM seniors Reece Melancon and Noah Bourque were happy to end their playing careers with their third straight state title in their home gym.
"It kept getting worse and worse," Melancon said. "I thought they were going to cancel the game or postpone it. I wanted to play it today, crowd or no crowd."
Bourque said the atmosphere was authentic, regardless of who was in the arena.
"The situation was kind of odd at first," he said. "At first, they said it was only going to be family there. And then, about an hour later, they said no one could come. We were all sitting around wondering how it was going to go down, and how our energy would be.
"It didn't even matter, though. We had great energy from the start. I felt the pressure from the beginning. I knew how talented our opponent was and how well we'd have to play to beat them."