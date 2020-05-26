The Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport has seen a small uptick in passengers in May compared to historic lows in April during the height of the stay-at-home order in Louisiana and many other states.
While the number of passengers at the Baton Rouge was down between 90% and 95% in April, it was below 90% in May for the month before Memorial Day weekend according to Transportation Security Administration data. For departing passengers from Baton Rouge, it's gotten slightly less dire.
"In April we were getting under 100 (passengers) every single day, there were days under 50 passengers and now we're getting over 100 and up to 200 passengers," said Jim Caldwell, spokesman for the Baton Rouge Metro.
The number of arriving passengers from the Baton Rouge Airport were down 95% between the three major airlines: American, United and Delta in April compared to last year. Only 1,628 individuals arrived in Baton Rouge during April compared to 33,835 in 2019.
In May, that figure has improved but the full data has not yet been released.
"It's still down significantly the last full month from before coronavirus but it's showing improvement in small increments," Caldwell said.
Airport officials are hopeful that essential business travel may resume soon but doesn't expect regular business travelers to book flights for another few months. The Louisiana stay-at-home order was lifted on May 15 and many businesses have re-opened for the first time in months.
Average daily departures across the U.S. are expected to be about 67% lower in May. The average daily departures in Baton Rouge were down about 64% in May while it was down 77% in New Orleans and about 65% down over the year in Lafayette.
Nationwide, there were about 340,000 passengers who passed through airport security according to the Transportation Security Administration on Memorial Day. It is 86.4% less than last year during the same time frame but the smallest drop since March 22 for U.S. air travel.