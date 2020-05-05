Health officials are reporting 44 new cases of coronavirus in East Baton Rouge on Tuesday, up from 2,131 from the previous day.

In a daily noon update, the Louisiana Department of Health reports a total of 29,996 cases of COVID-19 across the state.

As of Tuesday, 2,043 in Louisiana have died from the virus. 182 of those deaths were Baton Rouge residents.

The death toll increased by 51 people. Another 73 deaths are classified as "probable."

East Baton Rouge Coroner Dr. William "Beau" Clark announced Tuesday that eight more East Baton Rouge residents died from the virus in the past 24 hours.

The ages of the newest victims range from 41 to 94. One person was hospitalized as early as April 22.

Clark said all the victims had underlying conditions, which made them particularly vulnerable to COVID-19.

