Fat Boy's Pizza will be moving into the Baton Rouge community in late summer, but medical personnel will get a preview of the restaurant's fare on Friday when it feeds the COVID-19 units at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center.
Fat Boy's, based in Metairie, plans to open a new restaurant near Tiger Stadium in August, but its top priority in recent weeks has been providing its signature 30-inch pizzas to hospitals throughout the New Orleans area.
The pizzas were made possible partly through funding by such donors as New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan.
"We've probably donated 1,000 pies to hospitals in New Orleans," owner Gabe Corchiani said.
Now Corchiani is turning his attention to the city that will be home his second restaurant.
"I have two sons who go to LSU," Corchiani said. "One of them told me about seeing all the work that Our Lady of the Lake is doing on their social media pages. He said it would be great if we could donate some pies to them."
So, Corchiani and his staff will gas up their new food truck and arrive at the hospital at 9 a.m. Friday, where they'll bake their 30-inch pies onsite to feed the the medical staff attending to coronavirus patients in the hospital's five COVID-19 units.
"I'm estimating that we'll be making about 75 pies that day," Corchiani said. "They're huge, and there will be plenty to feed the staff. They're the heroes, and we want to make sure they're getting fed."
For more information, visit eatfatboyspizza.com or facebook.com/pg/eatfatboyspizza.