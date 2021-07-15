In an expected move, Ascension Parish public schools have announced they will make mask-wearing optional for children and adults except on school buses.

The shift to optional mask-wearing is part of new operational guidelines for the suburban Baton Rouge school district that were released Wednesday. The guidelines are aimed at curbing the spread of the deadly coronavirus in schools.

“Face coverings are optional for all PreK through 12 students and employees except while traveling on a bus,” according to the new guidelines.

A year ago, in the leadup to the 2020-21 school year, Ascension school leaders did not at first require mask-wearing, instead saying they were “greatly encouraged.” The state soon afterwards took it out of their hands by mandating masks, except for young children.

Most schools in Louisiana are planning to drop mask-wearing. A prominent exception is the Diocese of Baton Rouge, which on Wednesday, said that mask-wearing would still be required for unvaccinated adults and unvaccinated students in grade 3 and above.

Here are other highlights of the new Ascension Parish guidelines: