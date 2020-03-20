The Ascension Parish animal shelter, CARA's House at 9894 Airline Highway, now closed to the public in light of the coronavirus, will hold a pet foster event on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.
The shelter is asking interested foster "parents" to first fill out applications -- for either a cat or a dog -- that can be found on the CARA's House Facebook page.
Once the application is approved, the shelter will contact their volunteer foster parents with a time to pick up their animal.
"We will pick an animal for you that we feel will fit into your home the best," CARA's House said on its Facebook page.
"We will supply everything needed for your foster (crate, food, collar, leash, etc)," the animal shelter said.
CARA's House asks that folks volunteering to foster an animal stay in their vehicles, when picking up their dog or cat; staff will load up the animals and their supplies for the foster volunteers.
Those with questions are asked to message the shelter via its Facebook page.