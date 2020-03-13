BR.lsuclosure.031320 HS 002.JPG
LSU students walk on campus Thursday afternoon, March 12, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La.

LSU has canceled all on-campus events and university-sponsored off-campus events of 30 attendees or more through May 30 as a precautionary measure due to the ongoing spread of the novel coronavirus

The university announced its decision through a news release on Friday. A decision will be made about commencement for the spring semester, scheduled for May 15, at a later date. 

"We understand the impact of this decision, but our priority right now is protecting your health and safety and preventing the spread of the coronavirus to the LSU community," the university said.

Events with fewer than 30 attendees will need to receive approval though the LSU Emergency Operations Center, and any exceptions may also be requested through the EOC.

The university is also asking that meetings be accomplished through alternate means, such as a video conference or conference call, if meeting in person is not necessary.

