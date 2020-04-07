Thirty-seven seniors in the nursing program of Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University in Baton Rouge will graduate a month early to join healthcare workers in the treatment and care of patients with COVID-19, the university said Tuesday.
Dr. Amy Hall, the dean of the school of nursing, said the university was asked by Gov. John Bel Edwards's office, the Louisiana Association of Independent Colleges and Universities, and the state Board of Nursing to consider graduating the senior nursing students early to help during the coronavirus pandemic.
"We have adjusted the curriculum to allow our seniors to graduate early," Hall said in a statement Tuesday.
The nursing students will receive their degrees on April 27, along with respiratory therapy seniors who are also graduating early, Hall said.
All recently graduated health care students can apply to their respective licensure boards to receive a temporary working permit; standardized tests for nursing have been suspended to allow students the opportunity to apply for temporary licenses upon graduation, the university said.