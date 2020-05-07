Lamar Advertising generated $40.5 million in net income during first quarter, down from $51.2 million during first quarter 2019 which is a 21% drop in profits.

Some of the decrease stemmed from the prepayment of some company debt and some of it was due to the economic downturn because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Earnings per share were 40 cents during first quarter, down from 51 cents one year ago during the same time frame.

Lamar operates as a real estate investment trust. Adjusted funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company reported adjusted funds from operations of $113 million, compared to $98.9 million during the same time frame in 2019.

Net revenue at the Baton Rouge-based outdoor advertising company increased to $406.6 million, up from $384.4 million one year ago.

The company saw a decline in business during late March and April but it's begun to pick back up again.

"Traffic is rebounding rapidly across the vast majority of our markets," said Sean Reilly, CEO of Lamar Advertising in a news release. "Business activity has picked up. Cancellations have slowed, and we’ve begun to write new business again."

Lamar's stock was trading around $65 per share, compared to $96 per share in February, its 52-week peak.

