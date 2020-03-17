The pastor of a church in Central on Tuesday evening defied the governor's order on the novel coronavirus by welcoming hundreds of people into his church, WAFB is reporting.
The Rev. Tony Spell says police showed up at Life Tabernacle Church after the service telling him the National Guard would break up any future services with more than 50 people gathered. Spell says 305 people attended the service.
Gov. John Bel Edwards has issued a proclamation limiting meetings of more than 50 people at any one time, including in houses of worship. President Donald Trump has recommended no groups larger than 10.
The governor also ordered the closure of schools, casinos, bars, gyms, movie theaters and limited restaurants to delivery and drive-thru service only.
Spell says he does not believe his congregation is at risk of getting COVID-19.
“We hold our religious rights dear and we are going to assemble no matter what someone says.”
East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore says those violating the governor’s proclamation could face prosecution as a last resort.
Spell said he had an even larger crowd this past weekend.
“I had 1,170 in attendance Sunday,” Spell said. “We have 27 buses on Sundays picking up people in a five-parish area.”
As of Tuesday, the state released data on 196 confirmed cases, including one in Baton Rouge, of the 531 tested. Four people have died due to complications from COVID-19.