Amid a rise in new coronavirus cases across Louisiana and in Baton Rouge, Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center announced Tuesday that it will begin to restrict visitors on its campus.
Under the new policies set to take effect Wednesday, hospital patients who are not COVID-19 positive will be limited to one visitor who can serve as an “essential advocate” and remain at their bedside.
Emergency room visitations will also be limited to one person throughout a patient's stay. Parents and guardians will still be allowed to remain at a child’s bedside at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital.
“We know how important the support of family and loved ones are to our patients while we care for them, but limiting visitation is important to protect our patients, our community and our medical teams,” said Dr. Catherine O’Neal, chief medical officer at Our Lady of the Lake in a statement Tuesday announcing the new policies.
Hospital officials said policies will be in effect indefinitely with exceptions for extraordinary circumstances, such as end of life care.
Hospital leaders recommend family and loved ones keep in touch with patients through phone or video calls until visitation rules are relaxed. Temperature checks and other social distancing measures will still be implemented, the hospital said.
The decision comes as large parts of the country have recorded record-breaking surges in cases, hospitalizations and deaths related to COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus.
Though Louisiana has so far avoided the kinds of increases it saw in the summer and spring months, state and local leaders have increasingly grown concerned of cases counts rising in recent days.
“We appreciate the community’s ongoing support and partnership in fighting this virus,” O’Neal said. “We have flattened the curve twice before, and using proven mitigation measures we will do it again.”