With many schools canceling or postponing prom amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Baton Rouge Youth Coalition is planning a virtual prom Thursday night to fill the gap for local high school seniors stuck at home due to the new coronavirus.
Called “Royaltee,” the virtual prom will occur via Zoom from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Thursday. It will feature dancing, a live DJ and music performances. Prom-goers can dress up in evening wear as they would at a traditional prom, or they can opt for t-shirt and jeans.
The youth coalition is currently helping 273 students in nine school districts prepare for and apply to college. BRYC’s Josh Howard will emcee the evening.
“This senior class entered freshman year on the heels of the Great Flood, and they are now finishing their year with COVID-19,” said Howard, who serves as director of community for the nonprofit. “They are beyond resilient and deserve a special night.”
The virtual prom will have traditional elements, including taking photos and voting on a king and queen.
Baton Rouge-area seniors wanting to participate should go to thebryc.org/prom and RSVP. Howard said the event is open to students already in the program as well as students who are not but live in the greater Baton Rouge area.