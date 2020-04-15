Student Josephine Adeola, 17, center, talks about living away from home during college in a 'College 101' meeting discussion with Bree Spielfogel, Fellow Support Coordinator for the Baton Rouge Youth Coalition, Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at the offices of BRYC, which prepares high-achieving, under-resourced high school students to enter, excel in and graduate from college. Students Angel Albert, 17, left, and Ja'Colby Freeman, 18, right, are seated next to her.