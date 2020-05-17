With Gov. John Bel Edwards' stay-at-home order now a thing of the past, Louisianians who ventured out rarely over the last eight weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic will find a different world and new social norms.

Restaurants, beauty shops and an unknown number of other shops are operating at a reduced capacity, and still in place are recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to engage in frequent hand-washing, cover coughs and sneezes, and remain 6 feet away from strangers. Here are some additional guidance for various scenarios:

If I get pulled over for speeding, do I need to put on a mask before the officer gets to my car? Can I roll down the window just a crack?

While the answer to this question might vary from jurisdiction to jurisdiction, State Police spokesman Taylor Scrantz said drivers should treat traffic stops the same as they always have and follow the instructions of the trooper pulling them over. He said it will be “business as usual,” and troopers may ask drivers to stay inside or exit their vehicle, for example.

Can I get a ticket for not wearing a mask in public?

Wearing a mask in public is a strong recommendation from officials, but it isn’t mandatory. Edwards said in a town hall interview with The Advocate on Thursday that wearing a mask protects others from you and them wearing masks protects you from them.

“I liken it to being a good neighbor,” he said, adding that he’s encouraging Louisianians to wear a mask at all times when they’re outside their home — either indoors or outdoors — and coming in close proximity with others.

What should I do when I get home from the grocery store?

According to the CDC, it’s important to wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds when returning home from the store. Beyond that, there’s no evidence that food or food packaging plays a significant role in spreading the virus.

Is there a polite way to tell people that I don’t want company while this is going on? How do I tell my neighbors, family and friends I'm not comfortable with having company?

While there’s no official answer on this one, Lafayette-based etiquette expert Lynley Jones said it should be treated the same as any other social interaction.

“In etiquette, you’re always dealing with how you respond and how the other person responds,” she said. “Because ‘no’ is too short, ‘I’d rather not’ is a better answer. When I say to you I’d rather not do something, you’re not supposed to respond with ‘why not’ or ‘you’d have fun if you came.’”

To that point, Jones also said when in public, commenting on someone wearing a mask is akin to commenting on the prevalent mole on their face — it’s rude, and you probably shouldn’t do it.

If my company is offering me the opportunity to work from home, should I take it?

The CDC’s guidance about employees returning to work largely surrounds those who have tested positive for the coronavirus or those who are sick themselves and have sick family members at home, not those looking for guidance on prevention in the workplace. The agency recommends businesses maintain flexible policies allowing employees to stay home to care for family members and suggests using flexible worksites like telework and flexible work hours when possible. Jones, the etiquette expert, said employees have every right to approach their supervisor with questions on what a return to work would look like.

“The onus is on the boss,” she said. “The more you tell your guests, for example, the more comfortable they’ll feel going to a party, event or conference, and the same goes for the workplace right now.”

Can I start dating again?

This is another one without any official guidelines, but Jones suggested bringing up the topic of social distancing and personal protective equipment in a lighthearted way. “As far as kissing goes, you need to approach it, but maybe you could make a joke out it and ask if you’re going to wear a mask while you do it or something like that,” she said.

On a more serious note, she said, anyone wanting to date but uncomfortable with being too close to someone else could suggest a social distanced picnic at the park, for example, or ask where their date plans to take them for dinner to research what measures that establishment is taking to prevent coronavirus.

What precautions should I take to pump gas?

The CDC recommends using disinfecting wipes on handles and buttons before you touch them and after fueling, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. As is the recommendation for other outings, wash your hands thoroughly — for at least 20 seconds with soap and water — when you get home or to somewhere you can wash.

Is it safe to use ride-hailing services?

Not if you're sick. The Louisiana Department of Health, working with the CDC guidelines, recommends avoiding using a ride-hailing service if you're sick, and if you're not, you should wear a face mask.

Avoid contact with surfaces frequently touched by others, and keep in mind the service can refuse a ride to anyone they're uncomfortable transporting because they appear visibly sick.