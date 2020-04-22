Some area retailers are embracing a range of strategies to keep sales happening during the coronavirus pandemic, including free shipping and local delivery, hosting online sales via Facebook and letting customers select a time to pick up items curbside.
While most of the small businesses said they’ve still seen dramatic drops in sales, the services are allowing them to bring in some revenue at a tough time.
“We’re doing enough to keep our head above water,” said Heather Carter of Body Botanicals, a Mid City herbal remedy store. The store was doing about $800 to $1,000 a day in sales before the pandemic; bringing in half that amount is now a good day, she said.
Carter’s husband Chad and business partner Blake McGraw own the business at 3115 Government St. The store is losing money by offering free delivery, but she said it’s worth it to keep seeing customers.
“People are out there with a false sense that small businesses are being taken care of by government,” Carter said, “but we really need our customers to continue shopping with us. I want to show them that I’m willing to do what you need me to do in order for you to stick with me.”
Retailers are considered to be "critical sectors" and Gov. John Bel Edwards is allowing most of them to remain open in his stay-at-home order. Most shopping mall stores are closed, unless they have a direct entrance from the outside, such as anchor locations. Many of those are national retailers that have shut their stores through the pandemic. And businesses that are either gathering places for large numbers of people, such as movie theaters, playgrounds, bowling alleys and music venues, or feature close personal contact, such as beauty salons, tattoo parlors, barber shops and spas, are closed.
Body Botanicals has kept its retail store open, but is only allowing one customer to enter at a time. Other small retailers said they’ve shut down their storefront entirely and are only doing curbside sales or deliveries.
H Kyle Boutique in Gonzales is located in a busy shopping center on Airline Highway, between Rouses and Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux. While that’s normally a good thing for foot traffic, owner Tia Whittington said she’s doing her part to keep customers away and protected by offering free shipping and local delivery.
“I want to ensure that everyone stays safe and we keep the curve flattened,” Whittington said. When she does go to the store to pick up orders for shipping or embroider items, Whittington said she makes a point of stopping late at night or in the early morning, so customers don’t see her and try to come in.
Customers like the free local delivery. “The only thing they don’t like is that I don’t tell them I delivered their order until after I’ve left,” she said.
At Giggles, a children’s toy and clothing store on Perkins Road in the Settlement at Willow Grove, owner Whitney Coleman said her Easter sales were “just as good, if not a little better” than before. Coleman closed her storefront after St. Patrick’s Day and has been doing curbside pickups. She posts items on Facebook and Instagram, shoppers order and pay online, choose a pickup date, show up at the store and pop their vehicle trunk.
The curbside pickups are working well for Giggles. Coleman said there are four parking spots in front of her store; plus Willow Grove residents show up in golf carts and bikes to pick up their orders. She’s even started offering curbside pickup in the common areas of neighborhoods such as University Club and the Country Club of Louisiana. She posts a date telling people what days she will be visiting their community and they place orders.
Because of this, Coleman said Giggles may offer curbside pickup even after the coronavirus pandemic is no longer an issue. “Parents enjoy their kids not having to get out the car,” she said.
Curbside pickup for retail items was becoming more popular before the pandemic, with national retailers leading the trend. Walmart had been expanding the program across its stores for several years, but now a host of others, including Best Buy, Shoe Station and Dick's Sporting Goods, are offering the service.
City-parish officials said they appreciate the retailers who are staying open and offering curbside service. "They're protecting the local economy," said Mark Armstrong, a spokesman for Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.
Lynn LeBlanc, owner of The Silver Sun, a jewerly and gift shop at 654 Lobdell, said about 70% of her sales are curbside pickups right now. "We've learned when the unthinkable affects your business, you have to pivot," she said. "You have to make necessary changes to provide what the world needs. And everything takes twice as long when you're doing it from home."
To boost sales, LeBlanc has taken to posting Facebook Live videos, where she shows off some of her merchandise. Customers claim what pieces they want during the chat comments, and she boxes them up for pickup or delivery. That's something she may continue to do, even after business returns to normal.
"We miss seeing our customers one-on-one," she said. "It's not just the dollars and cents that have us so disconnected."