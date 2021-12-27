The omicron variant of the coronavirus is driving a rapid surge in COVID cases in Louisiana, and some people trying to get tested have faced long lines or shortages.
About 9,800 new confirmed cases were reported from Thursday to Monday, along with another 2,360 probable cases from rapid tests. That brought the weekly case total to almost 19,000, nearly triple the rate just a week before.
One in five tests reported during that period came back positive.
Going by the official figures, the fifth wave of the pandemic in Louisiana is now growing faster than any of the other surges the state has seen. And that's despite the Christmas weekend, which shuttered some testing sites and hampered the ability to diagnose new cases, and a sharp rise of at-home testing that isn't factored in to the state's official tallies.
Hospitalizations also doubled in a week, a record-setting increase that left 449 COVID patients in hospital beds. That figure remains low by historic standards — the number of hospitalized patients rose above 3,020 at the height of the delta wave over the summer — but its rapid rise is raising concerns that the continued spread of the virus could once again strain health care resources.
About 80% of those hospitalized are not vaccinated, according to the Department of Health.
So far, deaths remain at a low rate compared to previous points in the pandemic. In the past week, the state reported 29 deaths confirmed to be due to the virus and 16 more that could probably be traced back to it.
Those figures are likely to rise, however. Past waves of the virus have shown it can be weeks before a patient ultimately succumbs to the disease and longer until those deaths make it into the official statistics.
About 82% of all those whose deaths were attributed to the coronavirus over the past week were not fully vaccinated.
The explosion of the omicron wave just weeks after Louisiana announced its the first case attributed to the strain has prompted a rush for tests in recent days. But some have found those tests hard to come by.
As cases soar, demand for testing is up significantly statewide, according to Louisiana Department of Health spokeswoman Michelle McCalope.
"PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests are widely available but there are shortages on at-home rapid tests," she said. "As soon as they are made available to us we are working rapidly to make them available to the public."
The PCR tests are more accurate, but they can take several days to return results.
McCalope urged people to get vaccinated, get booster shots, wear masks in public and work remotely if possible.
Over the past week, the newly reported cases have largely been centered in New Orleans and Jefferson Parish, which accounted for nearly 40% of all cases reported in the state.
Three drive-through testing sites in the New Orleans area were closed Monday for the Christmas holidays, leading to long lines at the smaller sites that remained open. Many of those waiting said they had attended holiday gatherings, or had come down recently with COVID-like symptoms.
At Johnny Bright Playground in Metairie, a line of cars stretched down Marion and Cleary streets to wrap around Veterans Memorial Boulevard, where it went on for five more blocks.
Cherry Bordelon said she had been waiting in line for more than three hours, and that at least two cars had cut ahead of her without permission.
“It’s Monday, and I don’t have anything to do. I will sit in this line, but the only thing I’m praying is that my car doesn’t overheat,” she said.
Bordelon, a 75-year-old with diabetes, was exposed last week to someone who tested positive for COVID, and said she was getting a test as a precaution.
At Urgent Care Eleven on St. Claude Avenue in New Orleans, the scene was more muted Monday afternoon. About two dozen people waited in a line that stretched around the front porch.
The site was offering rapid and PCR tests, and a staffer said there were far more residents seeking testing earlier in the day.
New Orleans’ government advised residents Monday that they should expect long lines when test sites at the Mahalia Jackson Theater and the UNO Lakefront Arena reopen on Tuesday. Another site, at the Alario Center in Westwego, will also be open on Tuesday.
While New Orleans saw the largest increases, data on hospitalizations suggest the virus is spreading across the state. While the New Orleans more than doubled its number of patients, the region covering the River Parishes, Houma and Thibodaux saw hospitalizations rise by 95%; the number of patients in the Monroe area rose by 83%; Shreveport-area hospitalizations increased by 77%; the Baton Rouge area saw a nearly 74% increase; and around Lafayette hospitalizations went up by about 68%.
In Lafayette, a site at the corner of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Verot School Road — operated by Illinois-based Dynamic Diagnostics in a generator-powered shipping container — had tested more than 100 people by 2 p.m. Monday. It gave out about 140 on Sunday.
Previously, it had been testing about 30 people a day.
“It’s so busy. I don’t think we’ve ever been as busy,” said testing tech Aimme Stoddard. “We’re talking — I think we’re going to run out of tests by probably 4 o’clock. I think this whole week is going to be busy because New Year’s is coming.”
Melanie Wilkins visited the testing site Monday afternoon for symptoms she compared to a “horrible sinus infection.” Before visiting the testing site, the Youngsville mom tried to schedule COVID-19 tests through the CVS and Walgreens websites but could not find any available appointments.
Wilkins had only made it about halfway through the line after waiting for 30 minutes, but she said she was just thankful to find a way to be tested.
“My symptoms started Christmas night,” Wilkins said. “And I just slept all day yesterday.”
In Baton Rouge, the Department of Health on Monday opened two new COVID-19 testing sites — at the Louisiana Leadership Institute and the LSU Ag Center mini-barn. Demand for tests soared Monday at clinics run by Our Lady of the Lake, a large capital region hospital system, a spokesperson for the group said.
"We're coming off a holiday weekend when we know we're entering a surge," said OLOL spokesperson Chrislyn Maher. "We have Christmas behind us, but New Years is in front of us. And I think people who are entering that next round of holiday gatherings are being conscientious."
At the Leadership Institute site, cars formed a line around a football field-sized parking lot. Drivers inched along, waiting for gown-clad healthcare workers to come up to their windows and swipe their noses. At the mini-barn — a warehouse-like building on a quiet corner of campus a few blocks from Tiger Stadium — sat in distanced chairs waiting their turns to get a test.
A veterinary assistant who works in the city, Hayley Bonvillain, said people wandered into her vet clinic Monday thinking it was an urgent care clinic where they could get tested. That happened "more than normal, at least," Bonvillain said.