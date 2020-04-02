The East Baton Rouge community testing site for the coronavirus will resume operations Friday.
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s office announced Thursday that the Baton Rouge General-Mid City testing site will open from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Medical personnel have administered 1,430 tests since the site opened March 16.
Only patients who have orders from their primary care physicians faxed prior to 6 p.m. on Thursday will be admitted for testing on Friday. Furthermore, no oversized vehicles are allowed in the testing line.
As testing became more widespread across the parish, the site transitioned to three days a week, on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, to conserve personal protective equipment.