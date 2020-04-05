Editor Peter Kovacs: Telling stories of kindness in Louisiana that we will remember for a while

Seen Sunday, March 22, 2020, timely comments chalked on the pavement of the Gus Kinchen Trail, including 'Stay Strong Baton Rouge,' and 'We're All In This Together!' Late Monday afternoon saw the beginning of Gov. John Bel Edwards' stay-at-home order to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, limiting state residents to certain essential trips, but suggesting as one option outdoor exercise, while keeping a safe distance from others.