The Cortana Kiwanis Club has canceled the Christmas parade that annually rolls through downtown Baton Rouge, citing health and safety concerns sparked by the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
Organizers on Monday announced the cancelation of the beloved annual parade, scheduled for Dec. 12. They already have a date, though, for the 2021 parade, Dec. 11, and urge locals to “save the date.”
“We look forward to celebrating again in person with everyone at next year’s parade,” said Rick Haddad, president of Cortana Kiwanis, in a news release.
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said she’s saddened by the parade’s cancelation.
“The Cortana Kiwanis Christmas Parade is always one of the most joyous celebrations of the holidays in Baton Rouge, drawing tens of thousands of people to the downtown area and featuring beautifully decorated floats, marching bands, dance troupes, and many other wonderful parade entries," Broome said.
Nevertheless, she said it is important to preserve public health.
“It is the right move and I am grateful to Cortana Kiwanis for their annual contributions to our community,” Broome said.
Baton Rouge Coca Cola Bottling Company is the annual presenting sponsor of the parade. Money raised from the parade goes to numerous local children’s charities and other local and worldwide philanthropic Kiwanis projects, a list of which is on the parade’s website, www.christmasinbr.com.