The NCAA has canceled its remaining winter and spring championships for men's and women's athletics due to the continued spread of the coronavirus, officials announced Thursday.

This includes the upcoming NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments that were set to kick off next week, as well as baseball, softball, gymnastics and track and field championships.

NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors came to the decision based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, the league's ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities, the NCAA said in released statement.

The women's Final Four was set to take place in New Orleans at the Smoothie King Center this year.

The league initially said basketball tournament games would be played with only "essential staff and limited family" in attendance on Wednesday — meaning no fans or spectators would be allowed to attend games — before the cancellation.

That the NCAA's cancellations extended beyond basketball, into spring sports like baseball, with a College World Series that is played into June, was stunning.

"I hope we can learn more about what informed the NCAA's decision to extend the championship cancellation... into those spring sports," Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey said on the Paul Finebaum Show on SEC Network. "It'll be some important information for us to learn from, and I think use, as we make decisions."

The announcement comes after the American Athletic Conference, Atlantic 10, Atlantic Coast Conference, Big East, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12, and Southeastern Conference canceled their postseason tournaments.

LSU, Kansas and Duke suspended all athletic activities as well, with Duke saying it would not participate in the NCAA tournament at all this season once it resumes.

SEC cancels men's basketball tournament amid coronavirus concerns The Southeastern Conference men's basketball tournament has been canceled due to the continued spread of the coronavirus, the league announced…

All LSU, SEC sporting events suspended through March, conference announces, amid coronavirus The Southeastern Conference has suspended all regular season competition for all athletic events, SEC championship events, plus on and off-cam…

The cancellations follow decisions from other major sports leagues in the United States. On Wednesday, the NBA suspended its season after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus ahead of the Jazz's game vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder. It was announced Gobert's teammate, Donovan Mitchell, also tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

NBA suspends season; Utah Jazz player tests positive for coronavirus SACRAMENTO — Wednesday's game between the Pelicans and Kings in Sacramento will be the NBA's final game for the foreseeable future. Shortly af…

The NHL also suspended its season, with hopes of resuming some time in the future, Commissioner Gary Bettman said. The MLB suspended the rest of its spring training games scheduled and delayed the start of its season by at least two weeks — with Opening Day happening no earlier than April 9.

The new virus, COVID-19, is a member of the coronavirus family, which includes viruses that cause common colds and others that result in more serious illnesses, such as SARS and MERS.

The virus can cause fever, coughing, wheezing and pneumonia. Health officials said they believe it spreads mainly from droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes, similar to how the flu spreads.

The number of presumptive positive coronavirus cases in Louisiana rose to 14 by Thursday morning.

NFL cancels league meetings amid coronavirus pandemic The NFL has canceled the upcoming Annual League meetings due to coronavirus concerns, the league announced on Thursday.

Southern University's baseball series and SWAC basketball tournaments are canceled Southern University’s scheduled baseball series with Arkansas-Pine Bluff has been canceled due to concerns about coronavirus, Southern athleti…

Sun Belt suspends all spring sports seasons indefinitely after league's basketball tournament canceled The hopes and dreams of UL coaches, athletes and fans are over for the rest of the school year.