East Baton Rouge Parish libraries will be close until further notice due to worries about the new coronavirus, officials said.
The closures went into effect Tuesday afternoon at all locations and includes cancellations of upcoming library events.
“After careful review of the current public health landscape in our community, and based upon official information and guidance, we have decided that it would be in our citizens’ best interest to temporarily close our facilities to public access," Library Director Spencer Watts said in a statement.
Libraries had been running on limited hours to carve out time for disinfecting areas before leaders announced the temporary closure.
The system will still offer services by phone and through drive-thru pickup windows at the Main Library and the Fairwood Branch. users can still access electronic books, magazines and other media online.
Officials said they are also exploring curbside services and will announce future changes at a later time.
The decision follows Gov. John Bel Edwards' order for bars, gyms, casinos, theaters malls and restaurant dining areas to shut down for the next month. The governor had already closed K-12 public schools and put restrictions on large gatherings.