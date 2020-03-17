Amid calls for social distancing to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, health care workers are warning that blood for hospitalized patients is already reaching critically low levels.

Blood doesn’t last forever on a shelf, and hospitals need a constant stream of it to treat patients for urgent, non-coronavirus issues: trauma patients from car wrecks, women in labor who need blood transfusions, organ transplant recipients and others. But the combination of school and business closures across Louisiana since coronavirus concerns started to swell mean that the statewide LifeShare Blood Center will be missing 3,500 units of blood from the drives they had planned and that have now been canceled.

LifeShare normally has just under 10,000 blood donors a month.

Benjamin Prijatel, a Lifeshare spokesman, said that one in five blood donors is a teenager, so school and university closures have been especially worrisome for them.

"We had dozens and dozens of high school blood drives that have been canceled, and that’s 20 percent of our donor base," he said.

And doctors who depend on having blood on-hand for various procedures -- including heart surgery -- have also called for the public to help out.

“The problem with the coronavirus is people are being told to stay at home, so fewer people are coming to donate blood,” said Dr. Antoine Keller, a cardiothoracic surgeon for Baton Rouge General Medical Center. “It’s really important to keep the supply up because they have a limited shelf-life.”

While Lifeshare is hosting a blood drive until 6 p.m. Tuesday at Baton Rouge General, the Baton Rouge charter school Thrive Academy is also hosting blood drives until 7 p.m. Tuesday and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday on their campus at 2585 Brightside Drive.

The school's executive director, Sarah Broome, said Tuesday that she wanted to volunteer her now-empty school campus after learning about the blood supply shortages. She said they've had some donations thus far, but need more.

“The whole point, why we’re shutting down our entire lives, is to protect the health care system," she said. "We can’t shut it all down and then end up with no blood. We’ve got to be able to help wherever we can.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other national groups, including the American Red Cross, have also raised alarm bells about national blood supplies dipping to low levels. The American Red Cross website says they are facing “a severe shortage” of blood.

The chief medical and scientific officer for another blood provider, Vitilant, also recently warned about their supply levels. Dr. Ralph Vassallo said that cancellations of blood drives could mean we “will be in jeopardy of causing another public health crisis — not having enough blood to meet basic patient needs.”

Federal regulators have also confirmed that it is safe to still donate blood amid the coronavirus outbreak, and that there are no reported cases of the coronavirus being transmitted to patients through blood transfusions.

And local blood donation centers are taking extra social distancing precautions, limiting the number of people in one donation room at a time, screening donors for fevers and more, Keller said.

Broome confirmed the same is happening at Thrive's blood drive, where temperatures and symptoms for potential donors are being checked before they even enter the building. And once people give blood, the precautions continue.

"As soon as you get up from a chair," she said, "they are wiping it down with cleaning solution.”