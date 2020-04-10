Editor Peter Kovacs: We're reinventing how to deliver you a vivid and vital news report

Newsrooms these days look like many other kinds of offices, a sea of desks and computer screens.
But one difference is that the dividers between the desks are low, so you can stare across the workspace and see everyone.
It's easier to communicate that way, and journalism is a business based on communicating with the public. But it is also based on communicating with each other.
When news breaks, you sometimes find surprising help from your colleagues. One might have a cellphone number you need. Another might have noticed a relevant social media post. Someone else might remember a photo we published a few years back, suddenly relevant again in some unexpected way.
All that collective insight and energy creates a news report that is vivid and vital.
But for about three weeks now, our newsrooms in Baton Rouge and New Orleans and Lafayette have been nearly vacant. We have been working remotely, covering news events where they occur but mostly filing and editing from home. We communicate by Slack and videoconferencing software, and sometimes we use cellphones and texts, which these days seem like technologies from the Pleistocene era. It's more challenging, but we want to do our part in the fight against the invisible disease.
Those of us who were around during Hurricane Katrina know that journalism, like kudzu, can thrive under all sorts of challenging conditions. In 2005, we invented new ways to communicate with our readers and with our colleagues – all of it on the fly. In the days after the storm, I learned that my little flip phone could actually send texts. So just like 15 years ago, we are learning new ways to keep in touch, to share our collective knowledge, to learn what our readers are thinking about – and worrying about.
Just like 15 years ago, we are heartened to see that our community sees the value in what we do, the way in which reporting helps overpower rumors, unite our people, encourage us to be better citizens.
A subscriber mailed us a thank you note this week saying, “In this stressful time, the newspaper gives me comfort.”
But just like 15 years ago, our local businesses are disrupted and struggling, and that means we are hurting with them.
To our current subscribers, it means that we are more reliant than ever on subscribers like you. We are grateful for your support.
This week, ESPN rebroadcast the 2006 Saints-Falcons contest, the Steve Gleason game. It reminded us how far we have come by hanging together and holding on to the institutions that really matter to us.
Peter Kovacs
Editor, The Times-Picayune | The Advocate | The Acadiana Advocate