An additional four East Baton Rouge residents have died from coronavirus, bringing the parish total to 69, the coroner's office announced Wednesday morning.
The latest victims of the virus were two men and two women, ages 38 to 74, East Baton Rouge Coroner Dr. Beau Clark said in a news release. All had underlying health conditions that made them especially vulnerable to the effects of coronavirus.
Their hospital stays ranged from just a few days to almost two weeks, according to coroner's office records.
The first coronavirus death of a Baton Rouge resident was reported more than three weeks ago.
Across Louisiana, more than 1,000 people have died from the disease and more than 21,000 cases have been confirmed.